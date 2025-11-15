Maplewood Deputy Mayor Malia Herman Honored by My Anchor Foundation

Maplewood Deputy Mayor Malia Herman was recognized for her work as a political advocate for those with special needs at the first My Anchor Honors Awards, held September 18, 2025 at the Maplewood Club in Maplewood, NJ. The event was hosted by the My Anchor Foundation, which is based in West Orange and facilitates educational, therapeutic and supportive services to those heavily impacted by behavior challenges.

The ceremony, with the theme “Anchored In Service”, recognized “outstanding individuals who have made exceptional contributions to developmentally/mentally disabled community through leadership, service and advocacy.”

In a letter bestowing Herman with her award, My Anchor Foundation President Aslam Ali wrote, “This recognition is a reflection of your outstanding commitment to uplifting and empowering those you work with and the community you work for. Your unwavering dedication, leadership, and service have not only made a meaningful impact but have also inspired countless others to follow your example.”

The 2025 Honorees are:

Kayla Billups – Youth Advocate Award

Essence Kessler – Community Service Award

Maxine DaCosta – Outstanding Administrator Award

Anjannette Hutchinson – Medical Advocate Award

Maplewood Deputy Malia Herman – Political Advocate Award

Your Kind of Cuts – Business Award

Ramonia Johnson – Outstanding DSP Award

The evening brought together community members, civic leaders, and supporters to celebrate the honorees commitment to making a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals born with special challenges. Guests were inspired by stories of service, resilience, and dedication to empowering the developmentally and mentally disabled.

“The My Anchor Honors Awards are about recognizing those who embody our mission of uplifting and anchoring the community,” said Ali. “Each of this year’s honorees represent values of service, leadership, and compassion, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements.”

Proceeds from the event will support The My Anchor Foundation’s ongoing grant program and initiatives that serve individuals and families across New Jersey. The My Anchor Foundation Grant was created to assist families that need financial assistance purchasing items needed to improve the quality of life for their loved ones living with developmental, mental and/or physical challenges. Email the foundation at [email protected] with questions and to receive the grant application.