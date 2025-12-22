Maplewood Families Seek Help After Loss of Home to Fire

Multiple Maplewood families are seeking help after losing their homes to a late night fire on Jacoby Street on December 20. The fire originated in the second floor of a three-story, multi-unit home behind Seth Boyden School after 10 p.m. on Saturday. The entire building is uninhabitable due to fire and water damage. The cause of the fire is still being determined.

No person was injured, but one family lost a pet — a cat named Oreo.

Two families have set up GoFundMe accounts.

A GoFundMe set up for the family of Brianna, a CHS Class of 2022 graduate, reads, “The funds raised will be crucial in helping them repair their home, replace essential belongings, and begin the healing process. Your contribution, no matter the size, can provide much-needed relief and show them that they are not alone in this difficult journey.”

Visit the GoFundMe for Brianna and family here:

https://gofund.me/79917d222

The GoFundMe for Aroune and Michaela, set up by their friend Mireille, reads in part: “Aroune and her family have always been there for me, especially when I’m working weekends, helping care for my children without hesitation. Michaela is just as wonderful; we’ve worked together, and she’s always been someone I can count on. In fact, just this morning, she picked up my kids for Saturday school, showing the kind of support and love that defines our relationship. … Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a real difference in helping them rebuild their lives and find hope in this difficult time.”

Vist the GoFundMe for Aroune and Michaela here:

https://gofund.me/dc1efd771