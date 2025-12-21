Jacoby Street Fire Leaves Multiple Families Without Homes

A 2-alarm fire at a multi-unit house on Jacoby Street in Maplewood on December 20 has left several families homeless. Nine adults and two children escaped safety from the building. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The house is located on Jacoby between Springfield Avenue and Boyden Avenue, behind Seth Boyden School.

South Essex Fire Chief Joseph Alvarez reported that the dispatch call for a residential structure fire came in around 10:30 p.m. A full assignment was called for SEFD, with Squad 32 from the firehouse at Boyden Avenue and Springfield Avenue arriving first. Deputy Chief Steve Cassiello of SEFD took command of the scene.

“They were met with heavy fire coming out the second floor and reaching up to the third,” said Alvarez. “Meanwhile, multiple calls were coming in.”

Mutual aid from Irvington, Orange and Millburn came in to the scene to back up the SEFD, and Newark responded to the fire houses to cover Maplewood and South Orange, with Irvington ultimately hosing down the siding on neighboring houses to prevent further damage and the spread of fire. When the second alarm was transmitted, Newark sent two pumpers, a ladder truck, and a battalion chief, said Alvarez. Four hoses were stretched into the structure.

The fire was contained by 1:15 a.m.

Millburn provided a RIT (Rapid Intervention Team), a specialized team that stands by at structure fires, ready to rescue a downed firefighter if needed.

The South Orange Rescue Squad and American Red Cross provided rehab — water and juice for the firefighters. The Red Cross also relocated the families.

“There’s heavy fire damage to the second and third floors, which means no one can stay there, and water damage on the first and second,” said Alvarez.

Village Green will provide information on how to help the families when we have it.

Alvarez told Village Green that the consolidated fire department allowed for a more robust response from the start, getting more personnel and equipment to the fire than if it had only been Maplewood responding. (South Orange and Maplewood consolidated fire departments in 2022 to become the South Essex Fire Department.)

The fire started on the second floor. The cause is still under investigation by the Maplewood Fire Marshal’s office along with the SEFD Fire Investigation Team.

Photos from the SEFD: