Maplewood Highlights Free Summer Meals, Food Access Programs as SNAP Cuts Hit Home

With state officials reporting that more than 26,000 New Jersey residents have recently lost SNAP benefits — nearly 7,000 of whom live in Essex County — Maplewood Health Officer Candice Davenport is keen to get out the word that food is accessible and available in Maplewood for those in need.

At last month’s Board of Health meeting, Davenport reported that 48 families were provided groceries in early June through the Community Food Access + program, located at the new Maplewood Health Department and Community Support Center at 129 Boyden Avenue. That program has replaced the former Community Fridge/Food Shed that was located in the Indiana Street parking lot on Springfield Avenue.

In a recent interview, Maplewood Social Worker Dina Pressel said that the Community Food Access + program is “running well.”

“People are coming. They’re sitting down. They’re in a cool building, They are getting water. They’re getting books to take home with them. And they are talking with us. They are talking with the health department staff members. Everybody is getting whatever groceries they choose — and there’s plenty. Which was not the case with the food shed. With the food shed, people were waiting around all day long. and last week with the heat wave, it’s just not healthy for people to stand there all day waiting.”

The one challenge at the new location is access for people who want to donate food.

“We are trying to figure out a more convenient way to donate locally. Right now, UCC [the vendor administering the program] is coordinating all the donations and the donation location is in Newark.”

RELATED: Camp Prospect Collects Books for New Maplewood Community Food Access Hub

Meanwhile, Davenport is urging families to sign their children up for the Free Summer Meals Program at 129 Boyden.

The program is available for children and teens ages 18 and under and runs through August 14 | Monday – Friday: 9:00am-1:30pm, with breakfast served from 9-10 a.m. and lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Use the QR code below to sign up. Email [email protected] with any questions, or call (973) 762-8120 ext. 2007.

While at 129 Boyden, families can avail themselves or other services and programs, including vaccinations, dental care, and health services. See more information below.

“We want families to take advantage of these services,” wrote Davenport in an email to Village Green.

Download (PDF, 586KB)

Download (PDF, 113KB)

Download (PDF, 2.04MB)

Download (PDF, 2.65MB)

Download (PDF, 2.43MB)