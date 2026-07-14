Camp Prospect Collects Books for New Maplewood Community Food Access Hub

On Friday, July 10, the Maplewood Health Department and the Camp Prospect joined forces to collect hundreds of children’s books for the new Community Food Access + hub at 129 Boyden Avenue.

Maplewood social worker Dina Pressel visited the summer camp for preschool children at Prospect Church in Maplewood to collect the books — and to read to the little campers, ages 2-5, who enjoyed recitations of “Kindness Counts” and “Tough Guys (Have Feelings Too).”

“It’s a mission of the camp,” said Camp Prospect Director Sara Knutsen. “We always have a charitable component. We really want to make sure we give back to the community and get the kids involved at a young age.” Knutsen said that the camp is also supporting the MEND Hunger Relief Network and St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center during other camp sessions this summer.

The books will be distributed to families who are now coming to the new Maplewood Health Department and Community Support Center at 129 Boyden Avenue — which has replaced the Community Fridge/Food Shed on Springfield Avenue as a place for local residents facing food insecurity to obtain free groceries.

“Its running so well,” said Pressel about the new Community Food Access + program at 129 Boyden. “People are coming. They’re sitting down. They’re in a cool building, They are getting water. They’re getting books to take home with them. And they are talking with us. They are talking with the health department staff members. Everybody is getting whatever groceries they choose — and there’s plenty. Which was not the case with the food shed. With the food shed, people were waiting around all day long. and last week with the heat wave, it’s just not healthy for people to stand there all day waiting.”

Pressel said that food access at the new location is facing one challenge — access for people who want to donate food.

“We’re working on that,” said Pressel. “We are trying to figure out a more convenient way. Right now, UCC [the vendor administering the program] is coordinating all the donations and the donation location is in Newark.”

Meanwhile, said Pressel, the new location is providing “a really pleasant experience for people. And they are talking with us. They are grabbing all the brochures. We are signing people up for the breakfast and lunch program.”

And then there’s the Book Hub.

“It’s exactly what we need, ” said Pressel about the Camp Prospect donations. “We’re focusing on baby, children and teen books. This is something that we are hoping to continue year ’round. So we are always looking for donations.” Those looking to donate can contact Pressel at [email protected].

“We love for when the kids come in for the food events with their families, for them to be able to grab books that they like off the shelf. Take them home. Keep them. And have their own collection of books.”

“We’re thrilled to be a part of it,” said Knutsen. “The kids are really excited.”