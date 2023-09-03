CommunityMaplewood

Maplewood Issues Heat Watch Sunday-Thursday; Pool Open to All Residents

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From Maplewood Township:

Post Date: 09/02/2023 1:46 PM

Heat Watch

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures with highs above 90 degrees for Sunday through Thursday.

Cooling Center

Any resident experiencing a heat emergency should call the Police Department at 973-762-1234 or visit 1618 Springfield Avenue. When necessary, the Police Department can open a cooling center for residents.

Pool Opening

Due to high heat forecast for an extended period, the Maplewood Community Pool will be open to all Maplewood residents, regardless of membership, on Sunday, September 3rd and Monday, September 4th. Hours of operation are Sunday, 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, and Monday, 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Residents must bring a photo ID or proof of residency, and should consider bringing a chair. Due to an expected hi turn-out, non-members are not permitted to bring guests. The municipal will be closed for the season beginning Tuesday, September 5th.

 

Stay Cool!

