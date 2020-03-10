Maplewood Memorial Library on Coronavirus: How to Separate Fact from Fiction

From the Maplewood Memorial Library:

The Maplewood Memorial Library is closely monitoring information about the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The health and safety of our staff and library users is our priority. Our custodians have increased the frequency of surface cleaning, additional hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout both library buildings, and disinfectant wipes are available for patrons to use.

Currently, the Library is operating under normal hours and programming schedules. We’re following directions from state and local health officials and will respond as needed as this situation develops. ​

Sharing accurate information from trusted sources is critical to reducing misinformation and combating potential stigmas. Our website offers direct links to useful websites below. To gather reliable facts, we recommend Maplewood Township’s Official Website or New Jersey’s Department of Health.

You can call 800-222-1222, a free 24-hour public hotline, or email [email protected], to reach trained healthcare professionals. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) can provide helpful information such as how the virus spreads, prevention methods, testing, and the effect on both the U.S. and the world. The American Chemistry Council’s Center for Biocide Chemistries has compiled a list of cleaning products that have been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as effective during the COVID-19 outbreak. And to spot fake news or check an article’s authenticity, use fact-checking websites like Snopes.com, FactCheck.org, or PolitiFact.com.

​Everyone has a responsibility in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and staying healthy. Please stay home and do not visit the library or attend library programs if you are exhibiting signs of the flu or if you are not feeling well. Practice everyday prevention measures like frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes and, when in public, social distancing.

You can find reliable and up-to-date information about the outbreak from these resources:

American Chemistry Council’s list of approved cleaning products

Center for Disease Control

Maplewood Township

NJ Department of Health

World Health Organization

Worldometer

Finally, no matter where you are, remember that with your Maplewood library card you have free, remote access to thousands of digital materials, including ebooks, eaudiobooks, magazines and newspapers, movies and tv, and language learning. Visit our website to learn more.