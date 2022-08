Maplewood Township is inviting all residents to cool off at the Maplewood Community Pool at 187 Boyden Avenue — free of charge — until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 5, due to the current heat wave.

“Bring your chair, photo ID and/or proof of residency!” read an email from the Township on August 4 at around 5 p.m.