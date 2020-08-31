Maplewood Pack 19 Cub Scouts to Provide Safe Outdoor Activities

Usually, Maplewood’s Cub Scouts Pack 19 signs up kids during the various school welcome back ice cream socials. That’s not going to happen this year. So the Pack 19 Cub Scouts are making an online plea:

We believe during this trying pandemic it is important to maintain engaging and safe social outdoor activities for our kids. We are pleased to offer a modified program which reflects our top priority, the safety and well-being of our Scouts, volunteers, employees, and community. Pack 19 is committed to following COVID-19 safety guidance measures from the BSA, The Northern NJ Council, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, NJ State, and Maplewood Township health departments.

We intend to begin the 2020-2021 season with modifications to both the calendar and events for safety. We will not meet as a whole Pack to limit gathering size, nor will we meet indoors. Instead we hold primarily Den level events (by grade) outdoors, on weekends. Full yearly schedule to be posted shortly – we’ve got a lot of exciting plans in the works!

Cub scouts is a great way for kids to meet other kids and get outdoor time and for parents to meet other parents in the community.

Visit pack19maplewood.org.