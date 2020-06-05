Community COVID-19 Culture Government Maplewood South Orange

Maplewood Township Committee and South Orange Board of Trustees Issue Statement Calling George Floyd Murder ‘Unacceptable,’ Urging Solidarity

Jun-05-2020

From the Maplewood Township Committee and South Orange Board of Trustees:

The tragic murder of George Floyd and the injustices against all black Americans is unacceptable.

The Maplewood Township Committee and South Orange Board of Trustees stand, march, pray and kneel in solidarity with our Maplewood and South Orange community who are demonstrating, marching, and protesting for justice and equality for black men, black women, black Americans, and people of color.

We also want our residents to be safe and healthy by encouraging everyone to have facial coverings while demonstrating and using your facial coverings when unable to maintain social distancing so we can protect each other’s health while we unite for justice.

In solidarity,

Mayor Frank McGehee                                                              Village President Sheena Collum

Deputy Mayor Dean Dafis                                                         Trustee Walter Clarke

Committeeperson Nancy Adams                                              Trustee Donna Coallier

Committeeperson Vic Deluca                                                    Trustee Karen Hilton

Committeeperson Greg Lembrich                                            Trustee Summer Jones

Trustee Stephen Schnall

Trustee Bob Zuckerman

