MapSO Spotlight: Nurse, Columbia High School Alumna Jane Ehlers

Name?

Jane Ehlers

What town do you live in, and how long have you lived here?

I live in Maplewood and was born into this community! (24 years)

SOMA or MapSO?

MapSO!

What do you do?

I am a nurse at a local hospital.

Why do you live/work/interact here?

I didn’t have a choice at first! I never wanted to be the person that spent their whole life in the town they grew up in but there is something about Maplewood that can’t be found elsewhere.

Which book have you been meaning to read?

The Beauty in Breaking by Michele Harper

What’s your favorite dessert in MapSO?

That’s a hard one! So many yummy goodies. I will say, the first time that I had a Whoopie pie from Palmers it changed my life.

What’s your favorite thing about living here?

Definitely the sense of community. I used to hate it when it meant that I couldn’t get away with anything in high school because everyone knew each other. In March of last year I was assigned to the COVID unit at work, and I have never felt the warmth of the community more. Masks, cards, meals, prayers came flowing in. My coworkers even asked what kind of “magical town” I lived in where everyone shared their masks. I would go to work with donated masks, goggles, suits, and face shields every single day. It is almost impossible to put words to what it meant, but this community protected us and every time I put on a donated mask after scarfing down a donated cookie, I felt the support of an entire community with me.

What’s your favorite place to go on Saturday morning?

Saturday mornings are meant for a walk in the reservation! Summer Saturday afternoons are prime time at the Maplewood Pool.

What superpower would you like to have? Would you use it for good or evil? And would you use it to get a parking spot?

100,000% I would fly. Wouldn’t even need a parking spot, or traffic. Just me and some birds. It seems terrifying but so freeing. Not sure it can be used for good or evil, just to better suit my transportation needs.