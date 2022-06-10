Morrow Turnover Sale Is Back! Features 7 Sale Dates Starting June 30

From Morrow United Women in Faith, Maplewood, NJ:

The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner! The annual Morrow Turnover Sale is back in full force for 2022, with the first of seven sale days scheduled for Thursday, June 30 from 7-9 p.m.

After two years of abbreviated and attenuated sales because of the pandemic (2020 was online only), this year’s sale returns to its usual size and scope. Shoppers can find men’s and women’s clothes, jewelry, furniture, books, household goods, sporting goods, art, electronics, toys, arts and crafts, china, home decor and sundry other must haves at the legendary sale, which every year raises thousands of dollars to benefit women and children near and far. Credit cards and Venmo are now accepted at all stations. Because of room constraints, the sale is no longer offering linens, music and movies, or children’s clothing.

For those looking to donate as well as shop, drop-off of gently used, quality goods begins Saturday, June 18 at 9 a.m. and runs every Monday through Saturday – except sale days – until July 15. Book donations end July 2. Donation receipts are available.

The sale continues July 5, 9, 12, 14, 16 and 19. Check the website – morrowchurch.org/turnoversale/ — for a detailed list of sale times, and for a complete list of acceptable donations.

Locally, proceeds benefit the Achieve Foundation, Cougar Cares, Family Promise, MEND, the Isaiah House, the Clara Maas Safe House, Platinum Minds, the South Mountain YMCA, the South Orange Rescue Squad, and Morrow’s programs for youth and children. Globally, the sale’s proceeds support the United Methodist Committee on Relief – which, among other things, is this year providing food to Ukrainian refugees; a healthcare clinic in Haiti, and an elementary school in Sierra Leone.

As ever, the Morrow United Women in Faith, which coordinates the sale and which sees its mission as spreading love and justice throughout the world, is grateful for the support of the SOMa community. This year the national arm of the United Women in Faith is focusing on environmental issues and curtailing the school to prison pipeline. Morrow’s women also hope to contribute to organizations fighting for these causes with some of the proceeds from this year’s sale.