New Jersey Census 2020 Diversity Week to Start April 27

From NJ Census 2020 and the New Jersey Department of State:

The New Jersey Complete Count Commission and the New Jersey Department of State continue our social media campaign to support getting a complete and accurate count for the 2020 Census! We will be dedicating our social media posts to weekly themes, showcasing the impact Census data has on so many areas of life in New Jersey.

Next week we are highlighting DIVERSITY IN NEW JERSEY, starting Monday, April 27, 2020. We need YOUR help to spread the word!

Here’s how you can help:

We will officially launch the Diversity themed week on our Facebook page Monday, April 27 at 10 a.m. with a video premiere from Secretary of State Tahesha Way – please tune in at that time to watch her message and share the video with your followers.

We will be promoting the video premiere over the weekend, encouraging our followers to “save the date” – please share the date and time of the video premiere with your followers in advance and urge them to watch live with us. Feel free to use the graphics attached here.

Next week, we will be sharing posts highlighting diversity in NJ. Watch our Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram accounts and feel free to share anything we post.

, If your organization has a personal perspective on how Census data impacts diversity in New Jersey, post about it on social media! Make sure to use #NJCensus2020 so we can like and share your post. Feel free to use graphics like the ones attached to this email.

As always, encourage your networks and followers to go to 2020CENSUS.GOV to complete their Census.

Every Friday we will provide you with information on the theme of the following week. We thank you in advance for your support and greatly appreciate your efforts in encouraging statewide participation in the 2020 Census.