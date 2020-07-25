No Face Covering? Maplewood’s Social Distancing Ambassadors Have Got You Covered

From Maplewood Township Health Officer Candice Davenport:

The Maplewood Public Health Division in the Department of Community Services launched a Social Distancing Ambassador Pilot Program on Saturday, July 25. Our Ambassadors are fellow residents, including our youth, who strive to make a difference in our community fight against COVID-19.

The Ambassadors will be walking around our public parks and spaces daily handing out masks and reminding everyone that wearing a mask and following social distancing measures are one of the most important ways to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. If you see one of our Social Distancing Ambassadors please be sure to gather any resources and ask any questions you may have.

The Social Distancing Ambassadors will be handing out masks and available in the public parks and other public areas on the weekdays from 5-8 pm and on the weekends from 12-4 pm. The pilot will continue until Labor Day.