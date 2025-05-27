PHOTOS: Annual Memorial Day Duck Races Make a Splash in Maplewood

Under perfect skies, families and friends gathered to cheer on the iconic yellow rubber duckies during the now beloved annual community tradition — the South Mountain YMCA Duck Race at Maplewood Memorial Park.

At race time, nearly $50,000 had been raised in support of local initiatives. This year, the Ellie and Charlie Gianni Community Impact Grant was awarded to Together We Bloom, which will receive 20% of the proceeds—up to $5,000—in memory of Ellie, whose vision and heart helped bring the event to life.

The rubber duck races, which began in 1998 have been proudly hosted by the South Mountain YMCA since 2016. Community members “adopt” a duck by purchasing a ticket, and each identical duck is released into the river for six exciting races. Winners receive prizes generously donated by local merchants and businesses. The event is fun for all ages, as winners walk away with prizes ranging from televisions and board games to gift certificates from local stores.