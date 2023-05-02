Maplewood’s Charles ‘Charlie’ Gianni, Community Staple and Father of Duck Race, Passes Away

From the Jacob Holle Funeral Home:

Charles Moore Gianni, (Charlie) born Sept 14, 1945 passed away peacefully on Friday, April 28th with his family at his side.

Born in NYC, he moved to Maplewood, NJ at the age of five and was a life-long Maplewoodian. He was a member of The NYSE for over thirty years. After his retirement, he became the owner of The Maplewood Stationers and became a staple of the community, joining The Kiwanis Club and co-founding the Annual Maplewood Duck Races. You could not pass the store without saying hello to Charlie, who would offer a cookie for your pup or a lollipop for your child. People would head out for their morning newspaper and wind up staying and enjoying a cup of coffee on the bench talking (arguing) about sports, politics or the weather.

An avid sports fan, Charlie loved all the seasons; baseball, football and hockey! He cheered for the NY Mets, the NY Giants and for any team that played against the Yankees or the Rangers! He was a season ticket holder for the NJ Devils for over 30 years, attending over one thousand hockey games and he got to see his team win three Stanley Cups!

Family was extremely important to him and he adored and spoiled his five grandchildren, DJ, Drew, Gabi, Mikey and Emmeric. He was preceded in death by his parents, CV and Clara, and his wife, his high school sweetheart, Eleanor. He leaves behind his children, Charles Jr, Claire (David) Kathryn, Timothy (Gina) and his son-n-law Matthew. He also leaves behind his brothers, Keith and Richard (Dale) and many nieces and nephews who he adored.

Visitation will be held at The Jacob A. Holle Funeral Home 2122 Millburn Avenue, Maplewood, on Wednesday, May 3rd from 4-8PM. The Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 217 Prospect St, South Orange on Thursday, May 4th at 10:00 AM. Entombment to follow at Hollywood Memorial Park, Union.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name that was very important to him. South Mountain YMCA DUCK RACE 13 Jefferson Ave, Maplewood would be appreciated.

For more information or to send condolences please visit jacobhollefuneralhome.com