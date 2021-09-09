Pollock Properties Group & SOMA Sport and Social Host Free Movie Night September 10

From Pollock Properties Group:

Movie Night is a GO!

Pollock Properties Group and SOMA Sport and Social are proud to present: MOVIE NIGHT!

A free event on September 10th from 6:00-10pm in Memorial park, Maplewood.

Pollock Properties Group and Soma Sport and Social will be hosting an evening of outdoor family fun to collect food for MEND and raise money for some local businesses affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. From 6:00-7:30 there will be pick up baseball games and a BYO blanket & picnic dinner. Then at 8pm there will be a screening of the all-ages baseball classic The Sandlot with free water, popcorn and candy provided by Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate Mortgage. This event is free! All that we ask is that you bring a bag of non-perishable food for MEND to help them stock local food pantries and/or make a donation to one of the GoFundMe pages the has been set up for some local businesses that were severely affected by the unprecedented flooding that hit our community last week.

This will be an amazing event to help bring summer to a close and kick off the start of the school year as a community.

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Please Register at www.pollockpropertiisgrouprsvp.com

Friday, September 10th from 6:00-10:00pm

Movie Night: The Sandlot

Co-Hosted by Pollock Properties Group and SOMA Sport and Social, with treats sponsored by Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate

https://linktr.ee/pollockhomes for links to the GoFundMe pages.