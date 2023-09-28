Pollock Properties Group to Host ‘Block Party’ on Sunday, October 1 to Introduce New Modern Neighborhood in Maplewood

From Pollock Properties Group:

Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams is excited to introduce and celebrate “Vicinage,” the new modern neighborhood in Maplewood, by hosting a Block Party on Sunday, October 1st from 2-4pm and all are welcome and invited!

Bring your friends & family plus a non-perishable food donation for MEND as admission to enjoy coffee, doughnuts, lawn games, autumn merriment, and get to tour one of the FOUR brand new homes on this special brand new neighborhood block!



















What is Vicinage? This is a brand new neighborhood that offers a truly unique suburban opportunity to own one of four new construction single family homes, all with a community feel & yet privacy at the same time! Each brand new home is stunning, open & airy, with designer finishes, modern amenities, & a contemporary, yet classic design. You can pull into your 2 car garage with epic ceiling height, step into the spacious mudroom w black herringbone tile. Convenience & storage are prioritized. The open concept main floor, filled w natural light, large picture windows, spacious dining & living area, gas fireplace, & unique finishes is inviting & perfect for entertaining or quiet evenings. A sweet balcony to sip your coffee welcomes you & new hardwood floors flow throughout! The glamorous main floor powder room sits next to the 1st fl laundry, which makes life just a little easier. The top floor boasts a beautiful primary en-suite with spacious walk-in closet. The primary bathroom features a luxurious shower with bench, & stunning tile work. The top floor also offers 2 additional bedrooms & a beautiful full main bath. Enjoy the added advantage of a shared backyard, with epic community playground set + room to run & entertain. This exceptional property blends luxury, functionality and style, making it the perfect dream home for discerning buyers or individuals seeking a contemporary retreat. Your NYC commute, beloved cafes, restaurants, bakeries, parks, and the Maplewood pool are at your fingertips!

Take a look through the digital brochure of the properties HERE!

Vicinage is located at 239 Boyden Ave in Maplewood. Park on Boyden Parkway or at the Maplewood Pool! We can’t wait to see you! No RSVP, just join us there, and remember to bring your food donation for MEND so we can all help our community together!

