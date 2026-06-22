Seeds of Peace Dialogue Lab Fosters Understanding Across Differences

The following report is from Seeds of Peace, an organization that was profiled for Village Green by Columbia High School reporter Ella Levy earlier this year. Seeds of Peace is a global nonprofit initiative aiming to encourage conversation about “deeply divided regions around the world to build trust, bridge divides and transform conflict through dialogue.” Seeds of Peace hosted a Community Dialogue Lab June 8-10 at The Drew University Center on Religion, Culture, and Conflict. The program was inspired by former Maplewood resident Alan Gerstein and developed by former Maplewood resident John Harvey in partnership with Seeds of Peace and Drew University.

At a time when many communities are grappling with polarization, isolation, and increasing difficulty engaging across differences, more than two dozen students, educators, and community members gathered at Drew University from June 8–10 for the Seeds of Peace Community Dialogue Lab.

The three-day experience was designed to help participants develop dialogue skills, explore their own perspectives and assumptions, and engage in meaningful conversations about identity, community, conflict, leadership, and healing. Through facilitated discussions, personal reflection, small-group conversations, and guest speakers, participants were invited to slow down, listen deeply, and better understand both themselves and others.

The group included recent high school graduates, college students, educators, and community leaders, creating opportunities for meaningful dialogue across generations, backgrounds, experiences, and cultures.

One participant, a recent Columbia High School graduate who preferred not to be identified by name, reflected on his experience:

“I was nervous coming into the Seeds of Peace workshop, but I quickly realized that the space was safe and accepting. We learned how to evaluate our own processes and got to meet incredibly impactful speakers to discuss the importance of community and healing. It gave me the self-understanding I needed to improve myself and the global perspectives to help me understand others.”

His reflection captures what many participants experienced over the course of the program: a deeper understanding of themselves, greater appreciation for different perspectives, and renewed hope in the power of dialogue.

The Dialogue Lab grew from a vision championed by the late Alan Gerstein, who believed deeply in bringing people together across differences through honest conversation and mutual understanding. Following the events of October 7, Alan felt compelled to help create spaces where difficult conversations could occur with empathy, curiosity, and respect. His commitment continues to inspire this work.

Organizers are grateful to Drew University, Seeds of Peace, the facilitators, guest speakers, and participants whose openness and willingness to engage made the Dialogue Lab possible. We are also grateful to Village Green, which earlier helped spread the word about the program and connect community members to the opportunity.

The hope is that this gathering represents not an ending, but a beginning—one step toward building a stronger culture of dialogue, understanding, and connection in our communities through future dialogue and community-building efforts.

For additional information about the Dialogue Lab or future community dialogue opportunities, please contact John Harvey at [email protected].