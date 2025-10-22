Senior Citizens Hear from Local Candidates at Community Forum in South Orange

The candidates forum at The Village Apartments in South Orange on Tuesday, Oct. 21, gave those running for the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education and the Village Council a chance to talk to an audience with a strong voting record that they don’t usually see all in one place — senior citizens.

The event, sponsored by the South Orange Senior Citizens Advisory Committee, gave those who live at the senior housing there, an easy option for getting to know the candidates and decide who to vote for in the upcoming November 4 election. The atmosphere and format were created to be “warm and friendly” with each candidate getting the opportunity to introduce themselves and each to answer a few questions each with none of the questions repeated, said Committee Chair Tonia Moore.

While the candidates are running in slates of three for the school board, voters will choose between all six for the three open seats, regardless of who they are running with.

The six candidates vying for three school board seats are as follows:

Issues ahead for the school board include meeting all student needs even as the District may face some tough choices because of the looming “the fiscal cliff,” solving the transportation problems and continuing to work to close the achievement gap for students of color and as well as students with special needs.

One issue where the candidates’ differences emerged was on a question from the audience regarding a proposed increase of the SES (socioeconomic status) variance threshold used to place students in elementary and middle school from 5% to 10% for the 2026-27 school year. The Listen, Learn and Lead slate is against increasing the variance and continuing to work on intentional integration goals and separately working to solve the transportation issue. The Progress, Partnership and Promise slate supports a “sensible variance increase — one that helps improve busing and lowers transportation costs — while staying focused on long-term integration goals,” according to campaign materials they supplied at the event.

All the candidates talked of a desire to support the needs of both students and teachers. After hearing from all the candidates, one audience member said she wished she could vote for all six.

The forum also featured a time for voters to get to know two of the three candidates who are running unopposed for three seats on the South Orange Village Council — incumbent Bill Haskins and longtime volunteer Patricia Canning who are running as a Leadership in Action slate with Hannah Zollman.

Zollman, also a longtime volunteer in South Orange, was unable to attend the event because her family was sitting shiva in memory of her father, Robert Elkin, who died recently. Despite being unopposed, the three have been making the rounds to coffee shops and other gathering spots to talk to voters, and they have a campaign website where voters can learn more about them and their vision for South Orange.

Canning and Haskins answered questions about Village issues including sustainability, community development and gaslights. In answer to an audience question, Haskins voiced his desire to have a shuttle bus for seniors — and others — to help with transportation and reduce the Village’s carbon footprint.

