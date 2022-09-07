SOMA Action to Host Social Equity & Expungement Event to Address the Disparate Impact of Cannabis Arrests

On Wednesday, September 21st, SOMA Action Cannabis Equity Initiative Committee will host a social equity and expungement event from 6pm-9pm at The Woodland in Maplewood. This event is designed to address the disparate impact that cannabis arrests have on minority communities. Criminal records can have a debilitating generational impact on the lives and livelihoods of individuals and their families. Formerly incarcerated people often suffer from restricted access to employment, housing, banking, education, professional opportunities, and voting.

According to committee member Jill Cohen, Founder of TheCannaBossLady and Cannabis Dispensary License Awardee, “cannabis usage is nearly identical across all racial groups, but arrests for cannabis disproportionately affect communities of color. We need to support the legacy operators who created this industry and their families who were affected by the war on drugs.”

People with eligible cannabis charges, local business owners, and anyone curious about equity in cannabis will have an opportunity to learn about the social equity & expungement program during the panel discussion with:

Edmund DeVeaux, President, New Jersey CannaBusiness Association

Michael Hoffman, Cannabis & Expungement Attorney,

Dave “Saint” Eliassaint, formerly incarcerated cannabis victim and Social Equity Dispensary applicant

Tanmoy Jadhav, Founder, Mojo Botanica, Manufacturing & Cultivation applicant

Rob Mejia, Adjunct Professor, Stockton University

Topics to be discussed:

The process of expunging eligible cannabis-related offenses from your record The importance of social equity in the cannabis industry How to employ people with expunged cannabis charges Properly implementing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs in your business 1-on-1 consultations with Michael Hoffman, Cannabis Attorney that specialize in expungements.

Prior to the event, anyone with a cannabis record may apply for expungement by using this link:

https://linktr.ee/TheCannaBossLady.

Guests will enjoy complimentary Mediterranean food from Chutzpah Kitchen and Beer & Wine from Neighbors Wine Shop. After party at 8:30pm at Luna Stella bar with Live Music by Mecca and Full Circle Band.

The event is presented by SOMA Action, Elevated by TheCannaBossLady, Mojo Botanica, Neighbor’s Wine Shop, Chutzpah Kitchen, Luna Stella.

Entrance is free, but a $10 suggested donation at the door is greatly appreciated. RSVP here.

About SOMA Action: Our mission is to drive progressive change. We believe change will happen through: Changing structures to open democracy for all, Creating a just and equitable society and government at all levels, Motivating climate justice, and Building a more educated, informed, and politically active community. For more information: https://www.somaaction.org/about#about-our-work