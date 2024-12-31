SOMA Coalition on Race Honors MLK, Jr. with 24th Annual Observance, Volunteer Fair, Luminary Lighting

The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race, a nationally recognized non-profit committed to building a unique, suburban community free of racial segregation in housing patterns and community involvement, plans to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with the 24th Annual Observance event, Volunteer Fair and Luminary Project.

The program, “Upholding Dr. King’s Legacy in Challenging Times” will take place on Monday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Columbia High School, 17 Parker Ave., in Maplewood. It will feature keynote speakers Dr. Saladin Ambar, senior scholar at the Eagleton Center on the American Governor and Rutgers University political science professor, and Ibi Zoboi, a SOMA resident and New York Times bestselling author of Black Enough: Stories of Being Young and Black in America.

The program will include a video greeting from Senator Andy Kim, a Declaration of Inter-Dependence led by Columbia’s Aspiring Leaders of Tomorrow (ALOT), music and dance by the school’s Special Dance Company and Chorus and a call to honor Dr. King’s vision of service and unity. The event will conclude with a Luminary Lighting Benediction with children from the community gathered on the stage.

“Our program honoring Dr. King is a meaningful moment to reflect on his legacy and reaffirm our shared commitment to racial equity and inclusion,” said Community Coalition on Race Executive Director Nancy Gagnier. “At a time when these values are facing serious challenges, we are called to band together, inspired by Dr. King’s vision of Beloved Community, to confront today’s issues and build a more inclusive future.”

After the Observance, attendees are invited to a reception and Volunteer Fair in the school’s cafeteria where they will have an opportunity to learn about local organizations and sign up to give back to the community, honoring Dr. King’s legacy of service.

SOMA Drives Out Darkness With The Annual Luminary Project

Since 2013, the Community Coalition on Race has invited locals to light up the outside of their homes or businesses with luminaries as the sun sets on the day of observance of Dr. King’s birthday. The goal is for thousands of homes in SOMA to be lit up as a sign of hope, sanctuary, peace, and solidarity with Dr. King’s vision.

After the events at CHS, the day will culminate with the Luminary Lighting at Meadowland Park, where residents are encouraged to bring canned food, which will be used to weigh the luminaries down and later donated to a local food pantry.

The luminaries are white bags with tea lights inside and can be decorated with images and words symbolizing peace and community. A fundraiser for the Community Coalition on Race, they are sold four per pack for a suggested donation of $10. Luminaries will be available at local businesses in South Orange and Maplewood (see list below).

“In the Beloved Community, poverty, hunger, and homelessness will not be tolerated. And racism and all forms of discrimination, bigotry and prejudice will be replaced by an all-inclusive spirit of sisterhood and brotherhood.”— Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Residents can preorder luminaries online and pick them up at the following locations.

SOUTH ORANGE: Elitist Coffee Boutique; Oh! Canary; PetWants SOMA; The Order

MAPLEWOOD: The Able Baker; General Store Cooperative; A Paper Hat; [words] Bookstore

The Luminary Project was started by South Orange resident Patricia Canning. Volunteers work with local youth groups to create the kits, oversee neighborhood luminary leaders and recruit businesses to be luminary purchase sites. To purchase kits for a large group or your residential block, email MLKLuminaryProject@gmail.com.