SOMA Spotlight: Professional Musician, Maplewoodian Gregory M. Jones

Village Green presents a series called Spotlight, which gives you a chance to get to know your neighbors better. We ask questions. Our Spotlight personality does the rest.

We continue Spotlight with a profile of Gregory M. Jones, professional musician and 16-year resident of Maplewood.

Name

Gregory M. Jones

How long have you been part of the SOMA community?

Maplewood for 16 years.

SOMA or MapSO?

I’m fond of SOMA.

What do you do?

I am a professional musician.

Why do you live here?

I enjoy the friendly small town feel, yet just 20 miles from NYC. It’s always pleasure to come home to peace and space!

Which book have you been meaning to read?

The Bible, and Twisted Family Values!

If you could say one nice thing to the residents of SOMA, what would it be?

This is very special community! Kind of Park Slope West!

Is there anything about our towns that bugs you?

I wish we had better street lights, and a dog park within walking distance.

If SOMA was a car, what model would it be?

BMW 5 Series! Need I explain?

How can you tell if someone is not from SOMA?

They park too close to the corner.

How do you contribute to our community?

I’m on the Maplewood Arts Council.

What’s your favorite dessert in SOMA?

I love The Bread Stand’s bread pie.

What’s your favorite place to shop in SOMA?

Finlay + Gage is a magical place. The Bike Shed as well!

What’s your favorite thing about living here?

Our kids grow into social sensitive adults.

Which SOMA store has the best overhead music?

The Bread Stand causes me to use Shazam a lot!

What’s your favorite place to go on Saturday morning?

We used to love walking our dogs to the Able Baker for coffee, and cherry scones.

What is your favorite place to park in Maplewood ?

I try to avoid driving into the Village.

What superpower would you like to have? Would you use it for good or evil? And would you use it to get a parking spot?

I would love to be able to predict an open parking space! Probably evil because I’d want to park my own car!

Have you ever seen the SOMA fox? Is it scary or awesome?

There might be two foxes! I took a video of one on Prospect and Courter, and have seen one in Hilton.