South Orange Celebrates Pride Month on June 27 with a Free Family Friendly Event

From the South Orange Village Center Alliance

The South Orange Village Center Alliance invites you to join us on Sunday, June 27th from 1-4pm in the Sloan St. Lot (across from the NJ Transit station) for an afternoon of family fun as we celebrate Pride Month with games and activities for everyone. This event is FREE and open to the public. Here is what you can expect:

DRAG QUEEN BINGO– Try your luck at a free game of bingo with the fabulous Harmonica Sunbeam and you’ll have a chance to win some amazing prizes generously donated by our local businesses: BGR, SOPAC, Sadie’s, Kitchen a la Mode, Pandang, Chipoba, Three Birds Yoga Studio, Miti Miti, The Dancing Blender, BCB Bank, Best in Class, Cait and Abby’s Daily Bread, Tito’s Burritos & Wings, Lumie Salon, Oh! Canary, Garden Savings Federal Credit Union, Garden of Edith Floral Design and the Fox & Falcon.

LIVE DJ– Step and repeat to the latest beats with DJ Redline.

CRAFTS & GAMES– Head over to Rainbowland for some fun activities and games for kids of all ages, including a craft corner, double dutch with Jump Kids Health or make your way around our rainbow game board to play Tic Tac Toe, Unicorn Bowling, Connect 4 and much more.

OUTDOOR DINING/ LOUNGING- Grab a bite to eat from a local business and dine outside. Bistro seating will be available.

This event is made possible with the generous support of our Superstar Sponsors The Lichtman Rabney Group of Hearth Realty Group and Miti Miti, our Star Sponsors Sparkhouse Toys and Pet Wants and our Friend Sponsor Eventage.

The South Orange Village Center Alliance (SOVCA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to making South Orange Downtown a vibrant place to live, work and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown business district. SOVCA’s mission is to strengthen the vitality of the downtown business district by supporting existing businesses and attracting new ones to improve the Village’s retail mix; raising funds for improvement and public art projects; producing events that complement existing stores and services; maintaining a clean, safe, and pedestrian-friendly downtown; and helping our governing body manage new development while preserving the attractive architectural legacy of the downtown area. The organization is run by an Executive Director and a volunteer board of directors made up of property owners, business owners, residents and other stakeholders. For more information, visit sovillagecenter.org.