South Orange Council Swears in New Members, Says Goodbye to Outgoing, Honors Assemblywoman Hall

It was a packed house at the South Orange Village Council reorganization meeting Tuesday night, when the Council bid goodbye to Member Bobby Brown and swore in Patricia Canning, Hannah Zollman and returning Member Bill Haskins.

Presenting Brown with a plaque and a gift, Council members noted Brown’s dedication to both his family and the Village, which caused him to be juggling a lot — sometimes even attending meetings from his car taking kids to games.

“The big reason that I ran is for my family and for my kids. I wanted this community to be better for my kids and better for everyone’s kids in here, and that’s what this community is about,” said Brown, who had served on the Recreation and Cultural Affairs Committee. “I thank you as a community for allowing me to do both and balance, not all the time perfectly, but doing so with the right heart.”

Mayor Sheena Collum conducted the swearing-in ceremony of Canning, Haskins and Zollman, and afterward, all three thanked the community and their families, including their parents, all of whom instilled in them the importance of community and public service.

“To me, this moment represents trust — trust in the idea of public service and shared values and in showing up for South Orange with care integrity and a willingness to do this work,” Zollman said during her remarks. “I have been deeply moved by how many residents have described me as someone who shows up, who listens and who works steadily … to make things function better for the whole community. I take that responsibility seriously.”

Canning noted that the date of the meeting was January 6 (the anniversary of the attack on the nation’s Capitol) and emphasized that work at the local community level has become even more important and she urged residents to get involved.

“This is not the time to step back from civic life, right?” she asked. “I think we all know that this is the time to lean in and protect the values that we share, because it just doesn’t happen with us being here. We actually have to do the work. So I just want you to be there with us.”

Haskins said he had thought he was not going to run again but Collum talked him into it, and now he’s looking forward to another four years. Haskins, whose parents served on the school board and as mayor of his hometown when he was growing up, said he often runs South Orange issues past his mom for her input.

“Over the last four years, I’ve loved the conversations I’ve had with you even when some of them were tough,” he told the audience and the Council. “I look forward to more conversations that are joyous and more conversations that are sometimes tough but [necessary] to get the work done,” he said.

As part the Council’s reorganization portion of the meeting, council members were appointed to standing committees and as liaisons and representatives to community organizations and Village commissions. In addition to her committee assignments, Summer Jones was also appointed to serve as Acting Mayor whenever Collum is absent during the coming year.

In addition, Collum and Haskins will be liaisons to the South Orange-Maplewood School District and will serve along with Council Member Jennifer Greenberg on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of School Estimate.

The Council also passed a resolution honoring Assemblywoman Garnet Hall for her distinguished leadership, public service and dedication to the 28th District, which includes South Orange, Maplewood, Irvington, Newark and Hillside.

Hall thanked the Council and the audience, saying it takes a community working together: “I didn’t do this alone. It doesn’t take one person. It takes all of us coming together, to present what our needs are, to push the level. Sometimes, it’s very uncomfortable, but we stand up,” she said. “I stood up because somebody needed to stand up. And I will continue to do that. I will continue to work.”

Among those in attendance was newly elected state Assemblyman Chigozie Onyema, who congratulated both Hall for her recognition and the new council members. He talked about how Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream speech,” was about reminding the federal government what the Constitution said it owed all of its citizens.

“Now we’re seeing that the federal government is being incredibly antagonistic to certain communities,” Onyema said. “States and cities and local governments are that much more important than they ever were…so the folks we elect to these positions and opportunities to serve in that role is that much more important so I invite all of us to dream body, to act decisively and to recognize the moment that we’re in.”