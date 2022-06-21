South Orange Downtown Announces a Call for Mural Artists – Deadline June 24

SOUTH ORANGE DOWNTOWN MURAL PROJECT- CALL FOR ARTISTS

From South Orange Downtown:

South Orange Downtown (SODT) is seeking a mural artist(s) to create a site-specific original mural to be completed on the retaining wall at the Village Plaza triangle at the corner of Valley Street and Village Plaza. As part of a larger revitalization initiative of the triangle, this mural will be a vibrant welcoming entry point into the downtown. The mural will be painted directly onto the textured building wall, can be any style and should represent “energy” as it connects to light and harmony. The selected mural should serve as a community celebration for years to come.

SITE SPECIFICATIONS:

8-12 Village Plaza (Valley St & Village Plaza Triangle)

dimensions: 16’h x 32’w

building material: concrete wall (textured)

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

SODT will commission a qualified artist or team of artists to design and install work that local residents can enjoy, will enhance the appearance of the business district and that attracts visitors. The goal of the South Orange Downtown Village Plaza Mural Project is to create public art that conveys the theme of “energy” and reflects vibrancy of the downtown as it connects to harmony and light.

PROJECT SPECIFICATIONS

SODT is issuing this Call for Artists to submit a concept statement for the Village Plaza Triangle Mural that conveys a theme of energy, resume and samples of their work. Three artists will be selected to submit a concept sketch. The chosen artist will be compensated up to $7,000 and runners up will receive $250 for their concept sketch submission.

APPLICATION SUBMISSION PROCEDURE

SODT is asking artist(s) complete the online application which will include:

concept statement for Village Plaza Triangle

bio or resume(s) with contact info

sample work portfolio of a link to your website or up to 5 digital images.

two professional references with contact information

website & social media link

SELECTION CRITERIA

A selection committee composed of creative professionals, community members, and representatives from SODT will choose the finalists based on their mural proposals. SODT will have final approval of the mural design.

PROJECT COMPENSATION

The artist(s) chosen to paint the mural shall receive an honorarium of up to $7,000, inclusive of materials and supplies.

PROJECT TIMELINE

June 24, 2022 RFP Submission Deadline

June 27- July 1, 2022 Review of proposals and selection of 3 three artists to do concept sketches

August 1, 2022- Concept Sketches submitted by 3 finalists

August 15, 2022- Final artist selected

August 22, 2022- October 8th- Project start & completion to occur during this timeframe

October 15, 2022- Public unveiling of work

CONTACT INFORMATION

Questions should be submitted to melissa@southorangedowntown.org.

Link to online application: https://www.southorangedowntown.org/news/vptmural22

ABOUT SOUTH ORANGE DOWNTOWN & THE SOUTH ORANGE COMMUNITY

South Orange is a place rich in history and community pride. The charming downtown offers historic architecture, unique shops, contemporary restaurants, and exciting entertainment. The South Orange community is known for its proximity to New York City, access to South Mountain Reservation, progressive attitude and family friendliness. It is home to a diverse mix of people and the nationally recognized Seton Hall University.

South Orange Downtown is committed to the continued enhancement of the downtown district through the creation of art installations and to making art central to the daily life of the community. South Orange Downtown is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to making the downtown business district a vibrant place to live, work, and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown businesses. South Orange Downtown is the longest-operating Main Street Community in New Jersey. The organization’s mission is to strengthen the vitality of the downtown business district by supporting existing businesses and attracting new ones to improve the Village’s retail mix; raising funds for improvement and public art projects; producing events that complement existing stores and services; maintaining a clean, safe, and pedestrian-friendly downtown; and helping the governing body manage new development while preserving the attractive architectural legacy of the downtown area.

SUBMISSION DEADLINE IS JUNE 24, 2022