South Orange Downtown Announces the Return of Annual Food Stroll on April 19

From South Orange Downtown:

South Orange Downtown will transform downtown into a self-guided culinary tour on Sunday, April 19 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, as 20 local restaurants and four specialty retailers come together for the annual South Orange Food Stroll, a beloved tradition that draws food lovers from across the region.

Unlike a traditional single-venue food festival, the Food Stroll invites attendees to explore downtown block by block, enjoying specially prepared samples at each stop. From Ethiopian and Japanese cuisine to neighborhood bakeries and classic American diners, the event showcases the breadth and diversity of South Orange’s dining scene within just a few walkable blocks.

This year’s event highlights more than eight distinct culinary traditions, offering a rare opportunity to experience a global dining tour in a single afternoon. Participating restaurants and food businesses include Ariyoshi, Bakes by Izzy, BGR, Bistro d’Azur, Cait & Abby’s Bakery, Chipoba, Cold Stone Creamery, Felina Steak, Giorgio’s Ristorante, Juice Hub, Jus’ Tacos, Medusa, Miti Miti, Pandang, SOMA Sweets, Toro Loco, Town Hall Deli, Village Diner, Village Marketplace, and Walia Ethiopian Restaurant.

“The goal of the Food Stroll is to showcase the amazing variety in our downtown and the small businesses that make this district so unique,” said Melissa Hodge, Executive Director of South Orange Downtown. “We want people to explore, try something new, and be inspired to return and support these local anchors year-round.”

Beyond the tastings, attendees can also take advantage of exclusive same-day promotions at four South Orange boutiques, including Kitchen a la Mode, Sadie’s, Cute as New, The Co-Lab, and CannaBoy TreeHouse making the afternoon both a culinary and retail experience.

Every wristband sold goes directly back to participating food businesses, helping offset food and staffing costs while making the Food Stroll as much an act of community support as it is a culinary adventure.

Wristbands are available online through April 18 at $40 for adults and $20 for students, seniors 62 and older, and children ages 3 to 12. Day-of prices increase to $50 and $30 respectively. Children under 3 are free. Wristbands are also available at event check-in in Spiotta Park. For more information and to purchase presale wristbands, visit southorangedowntown.org/food-stroll or follow @southorangedowntown on social media.

About South Orange Downtown: South Orange Downtown is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to making the downtown district a vibrant place to live, work, and visit. By supporting local businesses, enhancing the physical environment, and hosting community-driven events, South Orange Downtown works to promote the district’s unique character and economic vitality.