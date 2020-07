From South Orange Elks Lodge 1154:

South Orange Elks 1154 donated $2,000 to MEND (Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity), an interfaith network of 20 food pantries located throughout Essex County, NJ. This donation is funded with a Spotlight Grant received from the Elks National Foundation (ENF). The Lodge has donated a total of $5,000 in the last 3 months to local food pantries to help relieve COVID-19 food hunger issues.