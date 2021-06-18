South Orange Freedom Day To Feature Tonia Ray All Stars and MPACK, June 19

From South Orange Village:

June 18, 2021 – South Orange Village today announced the schedule for the SOMA South Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration on Saturday, June 19th from 6 to 9:30pm on Flood’s Hill.

“South Orange and Maplewood are finishing off a week of Juneteenth events and activities with an amazing Freedom Day Celebration. We’ll have live music and performances from our residents, our students and some of our favorite bands.” stated Village President Sheena Collum.

Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee encouraged residents to “Please come on out with your friends and neighbors, grab a lawn chair, pack a picnic supper, or buy some BBQ and beverages at the event and enjoy this celebratory night.”

Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration Schedule

6:00pm – Opening remarks

6:15pm – Readings by NJ Orators and BLM Poetry Project

6:30 pm – Live Music by Tonia Ray’s All Stars

7:30pm – CHS Step Team & Spoken Word Performances

8:00pm – Live Music by MPACK

9:00pm – Remarks and Song by SOMA Justice

9:15pm – Countdown to Closing Celebration

The Gaslight Brewery BBQ and Beer Garden will be open throughout the event; while supplies last.