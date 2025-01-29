South Orange/Maplewood Coalition on Race Mourns Founding Member Carol Barry-Austin

The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race deeply mourns the sudden passing of Carol Barry-Austin, a founding trustee whose unwavering leadership, drive, and commitment over the past 28 years both shaped and built the organization we are today.

Her mentorship of trustees, executive directors, and volunteers profoundly influenced the Coalition’s trajectory, ensuring its positive growth and impact. To those of us who worked with her at the Coalition, Carol was a fierce ally and collaborator, and a warm and wise friend. She pushed all of us to give the time, energy, thoughtfulness, and passion towards racial equity – particularly in our local school district – that she knew we had, driving all of us to be our most effective advocates for our beloved community. She touched countless lives, and her unwavering commitment to racial equity and inclusion remains her enduring legacy.

Carol served as Chair of the Community Coalition on Race from 2006 to 2008, on the Executive Committee for multiple years, and she chaired the Nominating and co-chaired the Schools Committees. In her tenure on the Schools Committee, Carol spearheaded critical discussions on the Academic Achievement Gap. She organized forums, parent advocacy workshops, and study groups. Under her leadership, initiatives like Math Frenzy for rising sixth graders and Planning Ahead for middle school parents were launched as part of the Aim High! Focus on the Minority Achievement Gap Program, which earned the 2007 “Exemplary Program Award for School Partnerships” from the New Jersey Association of Partners in Education and the New Jersey Association of School Administrators.

Carol was a consistent and staunch advocate for equity in the school district, championing reduced academic tracking, school and classroom integration, support for students of color, and advocacy for building a successful, diverse teaching staff. She also introduced programs like Talking to Children About Race, helping parents and teachers understand racial development stages and navigate conversations about race with young learners. Her efforts contributed to the Coalition receiving numerous awards from organizations like the South Orange Civic Organization, American Psychological Association, and Leadership NJ, and the townships of South Orange and Maplewood, as well as recognition in publications such as The New York Times and The Star-Ledger.

Carol’s commitment extended to other local organizations, including the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund, South Orange Civic Organization, Tuxedo Park Neighborhood Association, and the South Orange Maplewood Awareness Committee. She also served as PTA/HSA President for several schools and led the PTA/HSA Presidents’ Council. Her contributions earned her numerous accolades, such as the Beloved Community Award, the Citizenship Award from the Rotary Club of Maplewood, and the South Orange Villager of the Month Award.

A South Orange resident for 46 years, Carol, who cherished her family, lived with her husband Clarence, raised three children, and took great joy in her role as a grandmother. Carol often concluded reflections about herself with these words: “I am proud to be a part of a community that values integration and diversity.” While every single person in South Orange and Maplewood has benefited from the advocacy for true inclusion that Carol led, her friends from the Coalition were truly blessed to have learned from and loved her as she modeled what living a life with grace, purpose and intention can be.

In honoring her legacy, the Coalition pledges to continue embracing the values Carol taught us, and to be unwavering as we strive toward the inclusive, equitable community she envisioned.

See more photos of Carol on the Coalition website at: www.communitycoalitiononrace.org/the_community_coalition_on_race_mourns_the_loss_of_founding_member_carol_barry_austin