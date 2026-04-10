South Orange-Maplewood School Superintendent to Lead Civics Dialog on Youth Voting April 12

From First Presbyterian & Trinity Church, South Orange, NJ:

A free public dialogue entitled “Can Young Voters Energize Us In 2026?” will take place on Sunday, April 12, 1 p.m., at First Presbyterian & Trinity Church in South Orange. The civics-based forum aims to empower youth, support newly eligible voters, and foster understanding of the hows and whys of New Jersey primary elections. South Orange-Maplewood School District Superintendent Jason Bing will be guest speaker/moderator.

The topic of young people voting relates to a new law allowing 17-year-olds to vote in the June 2 primary (if they will turn 18 by the Nov. 3 general election), which took effect on January 1. Students will consider questions such as “Can public schools encourage young people to vote?” and “Would earlier spring primaries benefit New Jersey?”

The event honors the late Dr. Robert Manley, Political Science Professor at Seton Hall University, and Dr. Zachary Yamba, past and long-time president of Essex County Community College. A buffet lunch will be served at 12 noon, with music and introductions starting at 1 pm. First Presbyterian & Trinity Church is at 111 Irvington Ave., South Orange, and street parking is available.

For information call 973-762-7879 between 10 and 2 pm weekdays.