South Orange Rescue Squad Introduces Students to CPR at CHS Open Gym

From YouthNet:

The CHS Open Gym program ended with a bang this year with a special presentation from the South Orange Rescue Squad. Sponsored by YouthNet, six members of the squad, along with two cadets, engaged 60 basketball players in the life saving technique of CPR. CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) works to increase the survival rate of cardiac arrest victims. It was one of the strategies used by athletic trainers to resuscitate Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin to save his life, when he collapsed on the football field during a game in January. Just this week CPR was initiated by the USC athletic and medical staff when Bronny James, son of LeBron James collapsed at practice due to cardiac arrest.

Squad members, some of whom are CHS graduates, outlined the underlying causes of cardiac arrest, and then explained in detail CPR protocols and techniques. Afterwards, giving the students the opportunity to experience this life saving intervention first hand, by guiding them through it step-by-step on CPR mannequins.

Note: Students did not receive CPR certification. The South Orange Rescue Squad presented an introduction to CPR with some hands-on practice and guidance.

The Open Gym program at Columbia High School, is an open forum where students and police officers from Maplewood and South Orange play basketball and socialize. Held monthly from February-June the program is a joint effort between the Maplewood Police Community Service Unit and YouthNet, the 501c3 that runs the club programs at SOMS and MMS as well as special programming at CHS.

Stay tuned for information on additional Open Gym offerings starting this fall.















