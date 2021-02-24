Community Holiday South Orange

South Orange’s Congregation Beth El Creates Music Video for Virtual Purim

By access_timeFeb-24-2021

Congregation Beth El in South Orange created a music video this year for the holiday of Purim, which begins on Thursday evening.

“Since we can’t be together in person, we thought it would be fun to make a pandemic-safe music video telling the story of the Book of Esther, to the tune of ‘Puppy for Hanukkah’,” reports Rabbi Jesse Olitzky, who put the video together with Rabbi Rachel Marder and others. “Our congregant Yuval Brokman wrote the lyrics and performed the song and numerous congregants dressed up in costume to join in on the fun!”

