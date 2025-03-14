Spring Fling 2025 Brings Shopping, Live Music, and Big Prizes to Downtown Summit

From Summit Downtown:

Get ready to welcome the season in style at Spring Fling 2025, a lively weekend of shopping, entertainment, and community spirit in Downtown Summit! From Friday, April 4th to Sunday, April 6th, local businesses will be offering exclusive sales, in-store promotions, and special dining experiences to celebrate the arrival of spring.

Spring Fling Highlights:

🌸 Shop & Save: Stroll through downtown Summit and discover unbeatable deals at participating businesses, including fashion boutiques, restaurants, specialty stores, and more. Many locations will offer refreshments, exclusive promotions, and exciting new merchandise to make your shopping experience even more enjoyable.

🎶 Live Music: On Saturday, April 5th, from 1-4 PM, downtown will come alive with performances from talented local musicians, creating a festive atmosphere as visitors shop and explore.





















🎟 Passport to Prizes – Win Big! This year, Spring Fling introduces an exciting “Passport to Prizes” program! Customers can scan QR codes at participating businesses to be entered into a drawing for an incredible $500+ prize package, which includes:

A $250 Summit VISA gift card

An overnight stay at the Albion Summit

Additional surprises from local businesses

Participating Businesses Include over 40 downtown businesses including the following and much more:

Trend by J & M – Sip & Shop Event

Jacadi Paris – 25% Off Friends & Family Discount

Piattino – Pizza & Wine Flight Special ($28)

Farinolio – Beats, brioscia and coffee! DJ P la Cangri, Saturday, April 5th starting 9am

Brownie Points Bakery – Crepes Made to Order (Saturday, April 5, 11 AM – 1 PM)

The full list of participating stores and their exclusive offers will be available here. Spring Fling 2025 is a fantastic way to support local businesses while enjoying a fun-filled weekend in one of New Jersey’s most charming downtowns. Mark your calendars and join us as we shop, celebrate, and welcome the new season together!

Summit Downtown, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the on-going development and promotion of the business community in downtown Summit, NJ.