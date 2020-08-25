Springfield Avenue Maplewood Announces the SAM Open-Air Retail Market on Yale Corner

From Springfield Avenue Maplewood

The SAM Open-Air Retail Market is coming to Yale Corner at 1866 Springfield Avenue on September 12 from 10am to 2pm.

SAM has invited both retail stores on Springfield Avenue and local makers and vendors to offer their wares for sale in a spacious outdoor market. Nicole Wallace, Executive Director of SAM, explains that “using the successful Maplewood Farmers Market as a model, we are offering merchants and residents the same open-air experience to shop their favorite retailers.”

Safety measures in place include limiting the number of customers in the market at one time, requiring face masks at all times, and signs reminding people to maintain a 6-foot distance.

Amy Howlett, co-founder of General Store Cooperative Marketplace + Cafe, located across the street from Yale Corner, says: “We’re excited to take part in the festivities and hope shoppers also take this opportunity to stop by our store and the other businesses and restaurants in the neighborhood.”

Confirmed vendors include adb_botanical color, Body Garbage, Crash Doll Vintage, Haus Art, Made in Maplewood, Maplewood Masks, Pinecones & Purls, Purple Door Designs, and a selection of items from General Store Cooperative.

For more information, please email [email protected].