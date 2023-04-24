CommunitySouth Orange

Starting May 6, Seton Village Will Host Neighborhood Cleanups on First Saturdays

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From Seton Village Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP), which works for improvements in the Seton Village Neighborhood/Irvington Avenue Corridor in South Orange, NJ:

We have heard your feedback and we are increasing the frequency and amount of street cleaning and litter collection in Seton Village. This will help to make a noticeable difference in our community.

However, clean up takes a village, Seton Village to be specific and we are also proud to launch our neighborhood clean-up initiative in partnership with community group BLOOM and Seton Hall University students. Starting May 6th, and the first Saturday of each month thereafter, we will be organizing street and park clean ups in Seton Village (weather permitting). Seton Village NPP will provide disposable gloves and plastic bags for those interested in helping out. Simply get in touch: include when and where you’d like to assist nppcoordinator@southorange.org.

