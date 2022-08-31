Summit Downtown Announces Winner of Dining Dash Contest

From Summit Downtown, Inc.:

Summit Downtown, Inc (SDI) is proud to announce the winner of their Dining Dash contest in conjunction with Summit Restaurant Week. SDI was celebrating all things food in Summit which included pre-fixe menus, special menus and beverage promotions from July 21-31. The Dining Dash was a new contest allowing customers to share their Restaurant Week receipts for a chance to win a selection of gift cards from participating restaurants.

Winner Brenda Nobile of Summit “enjoyed my meal at Roots Steakhouse very much.” She looks forward to visiting more Summit restaurants and enjoying her gift cards.

Looking for a great gift and a chance to share Summit restaurants? SDI offers a Summit VISA Gift Card, accepted at over 140 stores, restaurants, and services not just downtown, but all over the City of Summit. The cards can be purchased at the Summit Downtown office at 18 Bank St Suite 101, online at summitdowntown.org or you can call the office to order also at 908-277-6100. A great gift and a great way to support local Summit businesses!

