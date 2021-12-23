Summit Downtown, Inc. Announces HillTop Elf Scavenger Hunt Winners

From Summit Downtown, Inc.

Summit Downtown, Inc. is proud to announce the winners of their 2nd annual HillTop Elf Scavenger Hunt. This wonderful family event brought shoppers of all ages to visit over 100 participating stores and restaurants. Shoppers were invited to stroll downtown to hunt for the HillTop Elf. The cute, stuffed HillTop Elves were hidden throughout the businesses and in store windows for guests to find on their holiday shopping travels in the hopes of also winning Summit VISA Gift Cards. One enthusiastic winner was “happy to find stores we didn’t even know about” on their hunt! All winners are excited to spend their winnings at Summit businesses! The first prize for the contest was a $500 Summit VISA Gift Card, accepted by over 100 businesses throughout the city; there were 10 second place winners each receiving a $100 Summit VISA Gift Card.

Congratulations to all the winners:

$500 Winner – Isabel Halpin of Summit

$100 Winners –Sophia Mora, Renata Pena, Madeline DeAngelo, The Karelis Family, Debra Halverstadt, Phyllis Morgan, Kathryn McKeever and Jack Buccola, all Summit residents; Gwen Bell of South Orange and Jessica Bao of Chatham.

Be sure to watch for the return of the HillTop Elf Scavenger Hunt again next year for the chance to win yet again.

Summit VISA Gift Cards can be purchased at the Summit Downtown office at 18 Bank St Suite 101, online at summitdowntown.org or you can call the office to order also at 908-277-6100. A great gift and a great way to support local Summit businesses! The gift cards are accepted at over 100 stores, restaurants, and services not just downtown, but all over the City of Summit.

SDI and Summit businesses wish everyone a very happy holiday season and a Happy New Year!

Summit Downtown, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the on-going development and promotion of the business community in downtown Summit, NJ.