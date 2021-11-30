Support the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School on Giving Tuesday

From The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

DONATE HERE:

https://givebutter.com/ SOMASGivingTuesday

You can help SOMAS continue to offer innovative and quality programs by donating on Giving Tuesday. Now in their 88th year, SOMAS is a key contributor to the educational and cultural life of our community.

Your contribution can help fund course offerings and programs such as:

The Children’s Summer Program, attended by approximately 700 children each summer. We employ over 70 high school students as “Yellow Shirt” counselors, as well as many local district teachers and talented community members.

English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, provided since 1937, helping non-native speakers learn the basics of the English language including listening, speaking, reading, and writing.

Suzuki Violin Lessons for grades K-5 and two orchestras for grades 5-8.

A wide variety of lectures on topics ranging from the current state of investigative journalism to the American Movie Musical.

Personal enrichment classes, such as college planning, finance, languages, fitness, art, technology and more.

To learn more about SOMAS and to peruse our catalog, please visit our website.