The Achieve Foundation Newstead 5K is Saturday, September 30

From The Achieve Foundation:

Join Achieve on Saturday, September 30th at South Mountain Annex as we celebrate fitness, community and fun, while supporting Achieve. It’s a great way to kick off your Saturday, knowing that your effort is helping to support the many students and educators in our district who benefit from Achieve and its programs. Registration is easy (runsignup.com/Newstead5k) and includes our popular Newstead 5K T-shirt while supplies last so register now! There are also options to make an additional donation to Achieve; form a team on behalf of Achieve and/or ask your friends & family to sponsor you in support of Achieve. You can also register through the QR code found on our lawns signs seen throughout our Maplewood & South Orange neighborhoods. So don’t delay, register now! We will also be having a Kids Fun Run (sign up is free) so bring the whole family! Medals will be awarded to winners across a number of categories and timing will be provided by CompuScore. Additional information can be found on the race webpage (runsignup.com/Newstead5k) or the Achieve website (achievefoundation.org).

Special thanks to our Lead Sponsors: SOMEA (South Orange Maplewood Education Association) and the Able Baker (sponsors of the Kids Fun Run) and all the local businesses and families who are sponsoring this year’s race. You all contribute to making this race, one of our largest fundraisers, a big success. And in turn, help us support the students, families and educators of our districts by addressing inequities, inspiring innovation and fostering community. Thanks to all for Achieving With Us.



