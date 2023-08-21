The Maplewood Foundation Invites Non-Profits to Submit Grant Applications by the September 1 Deadline

From The Maplewood Foundation:

The Maplewood Foundation, a 501(c)(3) philanthropic community foundation dedicated to improving the quality of life of all Maplewood residents, is encouraging non-profit organizations interested in participating in the 2023-24 annual grant cycle to submit an application on or before September 1, 2023. Applications can be submitted online through www.themaplewoodfoundation.org, or by email using a downloadable application form, which is also available on the website.

Donations to The Maplewood Foundation are invested into a fund for a longer-term and wider impact within the community. The Foundation will give approximately 5% of its investments each year as Program and Seed grants through an annual grant cycle. Grant opportunities will be accessible to everyone, from established organizations to aspiring nonprofits that need support to bring their new initiatives to life. Areas of grantmaking focus include:

Racial inclusion and equity

Countering climate change

Environmental protection

Programs for individuals with special needs

Promotion of the arts

Enhancement of public education

Youth recreation

Educational scholarships

Support for senior citizens

Emergency relief for residents

The proposed program must deliver a significant portion of services within Maplewood and should be implemented within two years of the award.

“Our goal with this grant funding is to empower nonprofits, established and aspiring, to implement programs that meet the evolving needs of all Maplewood residents,” said Fred Profeta, president of the board of trustees of The Maplewood Foundation. “The Foundation intends to award up to $45,000 in Program grants and $5,000 in Seed grants at the end of 2023.”

Program grants will be awarded to established non-profit organizations to launch innovative and high-impact programs, or to build their capacity to provide existing programs. Eligibility requirements are available at www.themaplewoodfoundation.org. Seed grants will be awarded to organizations that demonstrate the ability to achieve their proposed program, but lack sufficient capital and/or resources to gain non-profit status or realize their vision. To be eligible for a seed grant, the organization must have at least one officer, a bank account in the organization’s name, and a current operating budget.

Prospective grantees can email themaplewoodfoundation@gmail.com with any questions.

To make a donation to The Maplewood Foundation, visit www.themaplewoodfoundation.org. No gift is too large or too small.

ABOUT THE MAPLEWOOD FOUNDATION

The Maplewood Foundation is a 501(c)(3) community foundation dedicated to providing a continuously growing bedrock of financial support to nonprofit organizations in Maplewood, New Jersey. Founded in 2023, the organization uses a grant-awarding process to disseminate approximately 5% of its assets each year in support of established Maplewood-focused organizations and aspiring nonprofits.

Contact:

Rosemary Ostmann

The Maplewood Foundation

rostmann@rosecomm.com

201-615-7751





