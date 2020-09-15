The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School Launches Fall Semester

From the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

It’s back to school time and while the school year may look different, the teachers and staff at The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School are excited to welcome you to another enriching and fun fall semester.

Although you won’t find a printed catalog in your mailbox this fall, our roster of classes is as wide and varied as ever. We’ll be adding more classes throughout the semester so be sure to check www.somadultschool.org and join our mailing list for all the latest!

Fresh off the success of our virtual Children’s Summer Program, we have expanded our afterschool kids and families section with a variety of online offerings, such as Coding, Hand Sewing, American Sign Language, Woodworking, Chess and more.

Parents who are looking to get their kids outside can sign up for Junior Golf at the Millburn Township Golf Course or Pickleball, which will be held at the Baird Pickleball courts. For a full list of our Kids & Families classes, click here.

And of course our popular Suzuki Strings Program with CHS Orchestra Director Todd Van Beveren is back with a variety of times and options for both new violinists and returning ones. Click here for more information on the Suzuki Strings Program.

For the adults, we are taking advantage of the beautiful fall weather by offering socially distanced in-person classes, including Golf, Sunrise T’ai Chi, African Drumming, Sunrise Yoga and Qigong. For a full list of our Fitness & Recreation classes (both outdoor and online), click here.

From our Active Mind section: Dr. Ralph Buultjens brings us World Politics in the Virus Era: America, the Elections and the World; Film critic Stephen Whitty presents the Screwball Comedy and Janet Mandel returns with three art lectures: Women Artists in 19th-Century Paris: A Quiet Revolution; Night Visions: American Art After Hours; and Ruth Asawa: Sculptor, Educator, Arts Activist. For the complete list of Active Mind classes, click here.

From our Culinary Arts section: Artisan Sourdough Bread Baking for Beginners, Dumplings Made Simple and two mouth-watering Virtual Mixology classes — Autumn Apple Cocktails and Holiday Bourbon Cocktail Primer. For the complete list of Culinary Arts classes, click here.

We’ve got everything from Driver’s Ed and College Planning to Languages and Performing Arts. The complete fall catalog can be found at www.somadultschool.org.

And please don’t keep us a secret! The beauty of online classes is that you can learn a new skill with that old college friend you’ve been meaning to call or get in shape with your sister who lives halfway across the country. Please spread the word! We remain committed to lifelong learning and the cultural life of our wonderful community.