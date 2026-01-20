Village Marketplace Celebrates Grand Opening in Downtown South Orange

After two months of a soft-launch, the Village Marketplace held it’s grand opening and ribbon cutting on Tuesday, January 20, officially bringing a fully-stocked grocery store back to downtown South Orange.

The store is under new ownership, and South Orange Downtown’s website puts it, the store is “offering a fresh, modern shopping experience, featuring gourmet deli items, fresh produce, artisan cheeses, baked goods, hot foods, and everyday essentials.”

During the soft launch, management said they were learning what shoppers in South Orange wanted most and were working to be their “new one-stop neighborhood grocery store. …We are ready to bring you the freshest ingredients, local favorites and a welcoming shopping experience.”

At the store on Tuesday, Village Marketplace brought in some of its vendors and gave out free samples of cheese, meat, vegetarian options, snacks and beverages.