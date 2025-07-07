Want to Run for South Orange Council? Get Your Candidate Packet Now!

Three seats on the South Orange Village Council are up for election on November 4, 2025 — the first municipal election in the town to be held in November instead of May.

The Village Clerk recently announced that those interested in receiving a candidate packet to run, should email the Clerk’s Office at: [email protected], using the subject line “2025 Municipal Election Candidate Packet Request.”

The deadline to submit candidate packets to the Clerk’s Office is 4 p.m. August 21, 2025.

Last fall, the Village Council moved the election from May to November in an effort to promote greater voter engagement and turnout since it will be during the statewide election, which this year includes the governor’s race.

The three seats that will be on the ballot are the seats currently held by Bill Haskins, Bobby Brown and Steve Schnall, who has been filling in since the departure of Karen Hartshorn Hilton.

Because of the change, Haskins’, Brown’s and Hilton’s time in office was extended six months, but Hilton retired from the Council on April 15.

Brown has not told the Village Green whether he will seek reelection, Haskins recently said he has not decided whether to run again and Schnall said he won’t be running.

“I am filling in for the vacancy created by Karen Hilton, and will not be campaigning to seek reelection,” he said. “I am happy that I can provide good service to my community, and I appreciate the opportunity to use my skills and experience in that regard.”

South Orange elections are non-partisan; candidates do not run under a party affiliation. The Council is a six-member body with each member serving four-year terms. Three seats up for election every two years.

When the Council voted to move the election to November, Mayor Sheena Collum said the move will save the township “north of $60K” each election cycle.