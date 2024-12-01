South Orange Moves Municipal Election From May to November

In an effort to promote greater voter engagement and turnout — as well as save taxpayers’ money, South Orange has moved its municipal elections from May to November.

The elections will remain non-partisan.

Ordinance #2024-21 was passed unanimously (with one Council member absent) on Monday, November 25, 2024. The ordinance moves the election date from the second Tuesday in May to the “state wide November election date.” The ordinance is a part of South Orange’s recent charter updates which also changed the titles of the elected officials (from “Village President” to “Mayor”, “Trustee” to “Council member”, etc.).

“I’m excited! It’s game time!” said Mayor Sheena Collum before the vote. Collum noted that the ordinance also paves the way for ranked-choice voting.

According to Collum, moving the election from May to November will save the township “north of $60K” each election cycle.

Collum also noted that the ordinance extends the terms of three of the council members who are up for election in 2025 (Bobby Brown, Bill Haskins and Karen Hartshorn Hilton). Their terms are now extended from May 2025 through to the November election.

Read the full ordinance here:

ORDINANCE #2024-21 Introduction: October 28, 2024 Adoption: November 25, 2024

AN ORDINANCE OF SOUTH ORANGE VILLAGE, AUTHORIZING THE REVISION OF THE 2025 MUNICIPAL ELECTION DATE FROM MAY TO NOVEMBER

WHEREAS, historically the election date of South Orange Village (the “Village”) has been the second Tuesday in May; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to NJSA 40:45-7.1, the state legislature has authorized municipalities to revise election dates to the state wide November election date; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to the Village Code, Article II, section 2.2, the Village Council was authorized to approve the change of the Village’s election date; and

WHEREAS, should the Village Council authorize a November election date, those who otherwise would have stood for election the previous May, shall then hold their office until November; and

WHEREAS, should the Village Council authorize a November election date, it shall not be permitted to restore the May election date for ten (10) years.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED, by the Village Council of South Orange Village, a municipal corporation of New Jersey located in Essex County thereof, as follows:

SECTION 1.

The South Orange Village 2025 May municipal election, shall be abandoned and held with the state wide 2025 November election.

SECTION 2.

This ordinance shall take effect upon final passage and publication as required by law.