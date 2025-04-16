South Orange Council Holds Emotional Sendoff for Karen Hilton

South Orange Council Member Karen Hilton attended her last Village Council meeting this week, wrapping up years of public service to the community.

In an emotional sendoff that included some tears, Hilton’s colleagues on the Council told her that her leadership, stewardship, mentorship and drive inspired them not only to run for office but helped them understand the best ways to serve the community.

While Hilton spent the last eight years on the Council, prior to that she served in volunteer roles in the schools and other organizations and trained people, particularly women, to run for office.

One of those women was Council Member Summer Jones, who heralded Hilton’s mentorship.

“From the time that I decided to run until now, Karen has been a really great support,” Jones said. “You’ve had a huge impact on everyone that you’ve come into contact with, whether on the Council or not. So you will definitely be missed.”

Among Hilton’s many roles over the last eight years on the Council, she led the effort for a new library, was the liaison for the senior citizens advisory committee and shepherded the financial committee through the budget season.

“You have been a tremendous mentor. It transcends just finance or talking about ordinances or the debt ceiling. You’re a good, good, good human being, and you care so deeply about people,” South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum told Hilton. “You gave the past eight years your all. And I don’t think residents will ever, ever fully see or appreciate the lasting impact you’ve made on South Orange. You govern with care, with compassion, with integrity, with professionalism, with ‘it’s okay to disagree without being disagreeable.’

“If we could replicate you thousands of times throughout the state of New Jersey, we would be better for it,” Collum said.

Council member Bill Haskins, who ran with Hilton along with Council member Bobby Brown, called Hilton “the template” for holding public office in South Orange.

“You have inspired me, but then you’ve also been an example of how to do this for me,” he said. “You’ve encouraged me all along …. And I feel that that is so much of who you are. You’ve been a great example to me and a great help through this, and I think, most importantly, for our council and for the wider community.”

Brown said that from they time they ran together until now, Hilton has helped him juggle his duties as a parent with his duties as a public official.

“The fact that you’ve always been ‘family first’ and you treated the Village like a family. You treated this Council like a family, and all of us as candidates when we were running together as family,” he said. “And so we’re all fortunate to be a part of the family that is Karen Hilton et al, along with your actual family members. You care deeply. You give deeply, you commit deeply.”

As the newest members on the Council, Jennifer Greenberg and Olivia Lewis-Change also thanked Hilton for her mentorship and leadership, as did staff.

Hilton said she originally ran for office because she felt the condition of the library was sad and she wanted better for South Orange residents. And on Monday night, Hilton’s last night as member, they voted to award the contract for library renovations and construction.

“I ran for office to try to make that happen,” she said. “And, and after tonight’s vote, we’re just about there.”

Hilton went on to compliment her colleagues on the Council for the individual strengths they bring to public service — and to describe how they have taught each other things along the way.

“It’s a constant discussion, learning from each other, trying to convince each other of things, educating, listening, and we all bring so many divergent and important priorities to this work,” she said.

Before leaving her “Hollywood Square” in the virtual meeting, Hilton said she will miss South Orange and her time on the Council but she is looking forward to a new chapter, returning to Massachusetts, where she and her husband met long before making South Orange their home 30 years ago.

“I am very sad that it’s ending,” she said. “I’m excited for our next chapter that Jim and I will have up in Massachusetts, in the town of Wareham. I don’t know it very well yet, but I will. I don’t think I’ll run for office there. I hope that I can stay as involved as I can with watching you all from afar. So thank you so much everybody.”

After accepting Hilton’s resignation and waving goodbye to her, the Council brought on former Village trustee Steve Schnall, who has agreed to serve out Hilton’s term.

“I can’t help but say how lucky we are as a community to have somebody like Steve Schnall,” Collum said. “This is now his second time willing to step into a vacant role. He brings passion, incredible passion, excitement, knowledge and a collaborative spirit for our staff and for every member on the Village council and the community. And when put in this type of situation, he is always the person to raise his hand and say, ‘I’m happy to help.’”

