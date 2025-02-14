Karen Hilton Announces Resignation Effective April 15 After 8 Years of Service on South Orange Council

It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing my resignation from the Village Council, effective April 15, 2025.

After 30 years of living in the community, and serving eight years on the Village Council, my husband and I are returning to Massachusetts, where we met almost 40 years ago.

We have loved living in South Orange. When we first arrived, in 1995, I stayed home with our growing family. We raised all four of our children here. I spent what little free time was available in the non-profit sector, volunteering in the community and eventually training progressive women to run for office.

In 2017, I put this experience to work and ran for Village Council (called at the time the Village Board of Trustees). I was re-elected to a second four-year term on the Council in 2021.

During my eight years in office, I’ve worked to make life better for all of South Orange’s residents. I’ve helped make our budgeting process more transparent and our finances more stable, which led to an improvement in our bond rating, worked closely with our Senior Citizen Advisory Board and made our recycling efforts more effective and more efficient.

But I’m most proud of the work I’ve done in ensuring that future residents will continue to benefit from the investments we have made in our village.

Representing the Council throughout the successful reconstruction and reopening of the Baird Recreation Center is one of the major highlights of my time here.

I am equally proud of the work I’ve done for the public library, which will be just as successful. I began working toward renovating our library, including the Connett Building, even before I joined the Council. My 50th birthday party (some years ago) was the first of many fundraisers dedicated to this effort. I went on to serve as President of the Library Board, founded the Foundation for the South Orange Public Library and, as a Council member, helped secure state and local funding for the renovation. I’m excited that we are nearly ready to sign the contracts that will initiate construction on this project.

I want to thank all the current and past Village Council members, especially Mayor Sheena Collum. I also applaud all of the Village staff especially Julie Doran our esteemed Village Administrator and the hundreds of volunteers I have had the honor to work with throughout my tenure.

It has been a true honor to represent the residents of South Orange. Jim and I will always treasure the friendships and community work we have accomplished.