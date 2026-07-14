With Another Heat Advisory, Maplewood Opens Cooling Centers, Shares Resources

From Maplewood Township:

Heat Advisory – General Info / Cooling Centers / Resources

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. today, Tuesday, July 14, through 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15. A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95-99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100-104 degrees for any length of time. You can view the 7-day forecast for Maplewood, NJ here.

Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures. Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. If you don’t have home air conditioning, continue to seek out cool spaces (see Cooling Resources below) each day as long as it remains hot, and for a few days after if your home is still hot.

As always, check on vulnerable friends, family & neighbors. Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk of heat-related illnesses (HRI). Learn the signs at NJ Dept. of Health: Preventing Heat Related Illnesses (Prevenir la Insolacion). To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location.

Lastly, remember that heat stroke is an emergency – in cases of heat stroke, call 9-1-1. To give you a sense of how serious these heat waves can get, New Jersey’s Dept. of Health reported 29 suspected heat-related deaths following the heat wave the state experienced earlier this July.

COOLING RESOURCES

MAPLEWOOD LIBRARY: Residents looking for a cooling center can visit the Maplewood Memorial Library at 51 Baker Street or the Hilton Branch Library at 1688 Springfield Avenue. A full schedule of hours can be found on the library’s website, www.maplewoodlibrary.org.

MAPLEWOOD POLICE DEPARTMENT: When necessary, including when the library is closed, Maplewood Police Dept. can open a cooling center for residents. Residents experiencing a heat emergency can also access Maplewood Police Department’s non-emergency line at (973) 762-1234, or visit Maplewood Police Headquarters at 1618 Springfield Avenue.

MAPLEWOOD POOL: Due to a prescheduled Makos swim meet, the Maplewood Pool will be open to pool members only today, July 14. You can subscribe to our social media feeds (Maplewood Community Pool and Maplewood Township) for daily announcements regarding opening to the general public during heat waves.