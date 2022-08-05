August 9: Maplewood Planning Board Set to Review 46-Unit Redevelopment Plan for Gleason’s Site

The Maplewood Planning Board is scheduled to review a redevelopment plan for the former Gleason Cleaners site at 7 Parker Avenue West at its August 9, 2022 meeting.

The redevelopment plan allows for a 46-unit apartment building with 65 ground floor parking spaces.

The plan details issues such as environmental contamination on the 0.781-acre site which functioned as a dry cleaning business from the 1920s until recently, its location in a flood plain, and its proximity to Columbia High School and the intersection of Parker and Valley Street which Essex County is currently evaluating for improvements.

The plan notes that the project is required to set aside 20 percent of ownership units or 15 percent of rental units as affordable housing per the township’s settlement with the Fair Share Housing Center.

The Planning Board will evaluate the plan to ensure it complies with the town’s Master Plan. If approved by the Planning Board, the plan would then come back to the Township Committee for a hearing and vote. The developer, Maplewood resident Brandon Collier, would then have to submit a site plan to the Planning Board for review and approval.

Any financial agreement between the town and the developer would be introduced and voted on by the Township Committee separately from the redevelopment plan.

See a copy of the redevelopment plan prepared by Phillips Preiss Grygiel Leheny Hughes LLC dated June 27, 2022, attached below.

Members of the community can watch the Planning Board meeting virtually and also participate during public comments.

Information on participation:

Download (PDF, 49KB)

Download (PDF, 2.06MB)