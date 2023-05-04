See You in September at Avenue Pub on Springfield Avenue in Maplewood

Two years after earning planning board approval, the Avenue Pub — and the 12 apartments above it — are nearing completion on Springfield Avenue at Rutgers Street in Maplewood, NJ.

Developer, operator and Maplewood native Wayne Crowell Sr. says that he has set a tentative date for opening the pub for “the day after Labor Day.” Crowell says the plan is for the apartments to be available for rent at the same time.

The project was approved in May 2021 for a 99-seat restaurant/bar with two of the 12 apartments — a three bedroom and a one bedroom — as affordable housing. The other 10 units are market-rate one-bedroom apartments (some with dens). There will be 24 parking spots available in the ground-level parking lot. The project received no tax abatement from the town.

With the façade treatment now going up on the first floor, Crowell said that locals will be seeing increased progress at the site. He recently completed three other projects in town — three 2-family houses on Boyden Parkway North, the La Famiglia pizzeria with 4 apartments above at 740 Irvington Avenue, and the 13-unit Parker Manor at 285 Parker Avenue.

“I’m so glad I’m on one job now. That’s why this is moving at this speed now,” said Crowell.

On a tour of the construction site, Crowell showed off the framework of a 20-seat bar, described the coming light-filled space with banquettes on the perimeter, a large hearth and table seating. Crowell said the space will include tile, granite, marble, quartz — not dark wood — making it bright, open and family friendly.

The bar also includes three bathrooms, allowing for a gender neutral restroom in addition to men’s and women’s restrooms.

“Everyone’s welcome. I want it to reflect what Maplewood reflects,” said Crowell. “I want this to be a happy place where people come in here and feel happy and safe.”

Sound proofing is also important to Crowell for the tenants above. The pub includes an 18-inch floor between the pub and 2nd floor apartments and Crowell will install an acoustical ceiling in the pub.

Crowell has owned and operated other bar/restaurants: he built and operated O’Reilly’s, which is now Pickett’s Village Bar, on Millburn Avenue and he previously owned Champs Sports Bar on Stuyvesant Avenue in Union.

He is also a big proponent of Springfield Avenue in Maplewood, having previously owned and operated East Side Fitness, now home to The Apothecarium, at Springfield Avenue near Prospect. Crowell grew up on Wellesley Street, south of Springfield Avenue, graduating from Columbia High School in 1975 and joining the Maplewood Fire Department at age 18, ultimately becoming chief. He retired 18 years ago.

“I love this town,” said Crowell. “The neighbors embraced this development. This has been a pleasure. I can’t wait to open and keep my promises. I said it would be a certain way and it will be.” Crowell said the Springfield Avenue Partnership and township officials had been very hands-on and helpful in everything from design review to inspections.

“To have a pub type of menu where people can bring their children and watch a football game and get a hamburger and french fries — that is needed,” said Crowell. “The food is going to be affordable here. The Avenue is in need of it. The town is not two towns. It shouldn’t be just Maplewood Village that has the bars and the restaurants. It should be both.”

Crowell also was quick to credit others.

“If I didn’t have my wife Denise — I’m married 44 years. We went to Columbia High School [Denise graduated in 1976]. She’s instrumental in any success in my life. My wife and the Fire Department. The Maplewood Fire Department saw something in hiring me at 18 years old.”

Crowell also credited current Township Committee member and former Mayor Vic DeLuca.

“I would refer to Vic as the architect of Springfield Avenue and I don’t think he gets enough credit,” said Crowell. “He’s done more for Springfield Avenue than any other individual in the history of Maplewood.”

Crowell says good news on Springfield Avenue is not stopping with the Avenue Pub.

“This keeps getting better and better and better.”